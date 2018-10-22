× Police: Brothers Were the Victims in Fort Dodge Double Homicide

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police say two brothers were killed early Monday morning in a shooting in Fort Dodge.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says calls came in around 12:03 a.m. about shots fired in the area of North 9th Street and 3rd Avenue North. Police officers also reported hearing gunshots around the same time.

When police arrived in the area they found 37-year-old Marion T. Rhodes and 34-year-old Eldominic T. Rhodes unresponsive in an alley behind 910 2nd Avenue North.

Medical personnel with the Fort Dodge Fire Department arrived on scene and confirmed the men were deceased and both had been shot.

Police say the men were brothers.

A Crime Scene Team from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is examining the scene.

Police believe this was an isolated incident involving people who knew each other and there is no danger to the public.

If you have any information on the shooting or were in the area at the time you’re asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department.