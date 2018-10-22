× Sen. Kamala Harris Stumping for Democratic Candidates in Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa — A California senator who may be eyeing a presidential run is campaigning in Iowa Monday.

Senator Kamala Harris is holding what the Iowa Democratic Party calls an All Hands On Deck rally at DMACC in Ankeny. The event begins at noon and is being held in Building 6.

The event will also feature congressional candidate Cindy Axne, Iowa Senate candidate Amber Gustafson, and Iowa House candidate Heather Madison.

Harris will also headline the Polk County Democrats rally later at the Forte Events Center at 615 3rd Street in Des Moines. That event starts at 7:00 p.m.