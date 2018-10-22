Three Iowa Democratic Women Trying to Beat Three Republican Men Get Help From Possible Presidential Candidate
ANKENY, Iowa–A stage in an auditorium at Des Moines Area Community College’s Ankeny campus held three Iowa women Monday afternoon who will test whether Democrats will find that “Blue Wave” they seek to rush back into power. A possible presidential candidate, California Senator Kamala Harris, helped give them an audience.
Heather Matson, an Ankeny Democrat, is trying a second time to unseat Representative Kevin Koester, an Ankeny Republican. A Matson win could help give Democrats one of the ten seats they need to flip this election to regain control of the Iowa House.
Amber Gustafson, another Ankeny Democrat, is trying to beat one of the top Republicans in the Statehouse, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver.
Cindy Axne, a Democrat and West Des Moines businesswoman, hopes to defeat Representative David Young, a Van Meter Republican. Young's seat is one of the 23 Democrats need to flip to take control of the U.S. House.
Harris urged the crowd of 250 people to vote early. "Fifteen days to go. Fifteen days to go," she told them.
The Republican Party of Iowa released a statement following the Democratic event.
“We’re not surprised to see another extreme California liberal being warmly embraced by Cindy Axne. Kamala Harris and Cindy Axne share the same focus of resistance not results, and they're both going to be fundamental members of an opposition movement that will obstruct anything and everything Republicans stand for. Cindy Axne and every single Democrat standing with Harris this week will have to answer for the double-digit tax increases, government-run healthcare, and obstruction-first approach that the Harris agenda would bring.”