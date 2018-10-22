× Treasurer for Metro Soccer League Charged, Accused of Stealing $40,000

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Carlisle woman is charged with First Degree Theft after $40,000 allegedly came up missing from a soccer league she helped manage.

34 year-old Brandi Preul was arrested on October 18th. According to a police report Preul is the treasurer of the “Greater Des Moines Over the Hill Soccer Club. Jonathan Stout, her predecessor as treasurer, called police after learning that $40,000 was missing from the club’s bank accounts.

Preul was booked into jail but released on bond.