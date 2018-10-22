× Two People Dead in Overnight Fort Dodge Shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Two people are dead after a shooting in Fort Dodge early Monday morning.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says calls came in around 12:03 a.m. about shots fired in the area of North 9th Street and 3rd Avenue North. Police officers also reported hearing gunshots around the same time.

When police arrived in the area they found two unresponsive males in an alley behind 910 2nd Avenue North.

Medical personnel with the Fort Dodge Fire Department arrived on scene and confirmed the two males were deceased. Both men had been shot.

Police are not releasing the victims’ names at this time.

A Crime Scene Team from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is examining the scene.

Police believe this was an isolated incident involving people who knew each other and there is no danger to the public.

If you have any information on the shooting or were in the area at the time you’re asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department.