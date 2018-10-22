Vandals Target Cultural Murals, Artists Fundraising to Restore Work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Several vandalized murals on Des Moines' east side are being cleaned up by the group that commissioned the art work.

Someone spray painted racist graffiti over three murals along East Grand Avenue Friday night. A camera on a near - by business captured the vandal in action but police still haven't identified the person. If caught, they face felony criminal mischief charges.

In the meantime, local artists are working to erase the vandalism. There are nearly two dozen murals throughout the neighborhood, thanks to the non - profit group Community Housing Initiative. The group knew some people wouldn't appreciate the murals but that isn't going to stop them from creating more. Going forward, they have a plan to better protect the art from vandals.

"We're still kind of assessing what this damage will cost to replace but we are going to do what we can to prevent it from happening in the future, like maybe putting an anti - graffiti coat over it to protect them. It will cost probably a couple thousand dollars each to do them."

The group has raised nearly half of it's $8,500 goal for repairs. If you'd like to help fund the repairs, click here.