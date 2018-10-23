× Des Moines Man Accused of Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old Boy

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested Monday after police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old boy.

Twenty-three-year-old Kevin Antonio Johnson is charged with third degree sexual abuse.

The criminal complaint in the case says the alleged abuse happened in early June while the boy was sleeping on a couch at the apartment of a friend of his brother’s. The boy told investigators he woke up to find Johnson performing oral sex on him.

The complaint claims Johnson admitted to the abuse and said he was going through a “rough patch in his life and was using drugs and alcohol.”

Johnson was released from the Polk County Jail Tuesday morning after posting bond. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November 2nd.

A no contact order is in place barring Johnson from contacting the victim or others under the age of 18.