× Fire Damages Newton Apartment Building

NEWTON, Iowa — Several people are out of a home after an apartment building caught fire in Newton Monday night.

It happened at the Walnut Creek Apartments at 510 East 17th Street around 11:00 p.m.

Newton, Baxter, and Kellogg fire departments all responded.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed flames coming from the top floor of the apartments. Crews contained the fire to the top floor, but say the damage impacted everyone who lives there.

“We were able to contain it to one apartment. We do have heavy smoke damage to the third floor and the other apartments. And we do have water damage coming down to the lower two levels,” said Newton Fire Marshal Mike Knoll.

Everyone made it out safely.

The Red Cross helped residents find a place to stay.

Firefighters say they are still trying to figure out what caused the fire and until then no one can live there.