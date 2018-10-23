House Speaker Ryan Explains President’s Tax Cut Promise, Praises Iowa Congressman and Rips Democratic Challenger All In 23 Seconds

Posted 11:00 pm, October 23, 2018, by , Updated at 11:05PM, October 23, 2018

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa–Tuesday marked two weeks until election day. President Trump gave voters something else to ponder: another round of tax cuts. In West Des Moines, House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, tried to explain what the president was promising.

Ryan also praised Representative David Young, a Van Meter Republican seeking his third term in the Third District, and he criticized Young’s Democratic opponent Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines business owner.

Ryan managed all three in this 23 second response.

Ryan held an event at i2-tech, a plastic parts company in West Des Moines with Young, that included brief remarks before company employees and a tour of the facility.

Watch Ryan and Young's full interview with Political Director Dave Price here. 

 