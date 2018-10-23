× House Speaker Ryan Explains President’s Tax Cut Promise, Praises Iowa Congressman and Rips Democratic Challenger All In 23 Seconds

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa–Tuesday marked two weeks until election day. President Trump gave voters something else to ponder: another round of tax cuts. In West Des Moines, House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, tried to explain what the president was promising.

Ryan also praised Representative David Young, a Van Meter Republican seeking his third term in the Third District, and he criticized Young’s Democratic opponent Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines business owner.

Ryan managed all three in this 23 second response.

Ryan held an event at i2-tech, a plastic parts company in West Des Moines with Young, that included brief remarks before company employees and a tour of the facility.

