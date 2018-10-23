Justice O’Connor Announces She has Been Diagnosed with Dementia, ‘probably Alzheimer’s’

Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor revealed in a letter on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with the “beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer’s disease.”

“I will continue living in Phoenix, Arizona surrounded by dear friends and family,” she wrote and added, “While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings of my life.”

Chief Justice John Roberts praised O’Connor in a statement Tuesday as a “towering figure” and a “role model not only for girls and women, but for all those committed to equal justice under law.”

O’Connor, 88, was nominated to the bench by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice of the United States in 1981. She retired from the bench in 2006, in part to care for her husband, who was ailing from Alzheimer’s.

In her retirement, she became an advocate for Alzheimer’s disease as well as launching iCivics, a website dedicated to encouraging young people to learn civics.

In her letter, O’Connor also announced that she will be stepping away from public life and her leadership role with iCivics in light of her physical condition.

“It is time for new leaders to make civic learning and civic engagement a reality for all,” she wrote, adding, “I hope that I have inspired young people about civic engagement and helped pave the pathway for women who may have faced obstacles pursuing their careers.

The letter was released by the court’s Public Information Officer. O’Connor signed it at the bottom writing “God Bless you all.”

Roberts said that while he was “saddened to learn” of O’Connor’s diagnosis, he “was not at all surprised that she used the occasion of sharing that fact to think of our country first.”

“Although she has announced that she is withdrawing from public life, no illness or condition can take away the inspiration she provides for those who will follow the many paths she has blazed,” Roberts wrote.

O’Connor inspired generations of female lawyers who admired her path-marking success in a field that had been dominated by men. Over time, on the court she was known as a moderate conservative and often the swing vote on hot-button social issues.