Noah Exline's Sex Abuse Trial Continued Until December

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — The trial of a Greene County man accused of sexually abusing his now deceased sister is being delayed.

Noah Exline is charged with seven counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree for allegedly molesting his sister, Paige Exline. Noah’s trial was scheduled to begin on October 30th but has been continued until December at the earliest. A judge issued the ruling on Monday. Noah’s defense is reportedly considering a plea deal before trial.

Paige Exline was killed in a house fire in May 2017. Both her brother and her father, James Exline, were accused of molesting her at the time. She was living with her grandmother when her stepbrother, Patrick Thompson, set the home on fire intentionally. Paige and her cousin, Shakiah Cockerham, were killed in the fire. Thompson was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month for setting that fire. James Exline was convicted of abusing Paige and is serving a 75 year prison sentence.