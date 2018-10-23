× Police Investigating Des Moines 1-Year-Old’s Death

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy in Des Moines.

A 911 call came in at 6:33 a.m. Tuesday from a woman at 1207 E. Bell who told dispatchers her son was unresponsive. Medics transported the child to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says investigators are interviewing all the people in the home to gather information in the case.

The child’s name has not been released.