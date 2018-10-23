× Police: Two Suspects Rob Des Moines Dairy Queen

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after two people robbed a Des Moines Dairy Queen restaurant Monday night.

Police say the Dairy Queen at 5415 Douglas, near Merle Hay Mall, was robbed just before 9:00 p.m.

The suspects entered the restaurant before closing and demanded all the money from the register and the safe. Police say a weapon wasn’t shown, but the suspects threatened they had one. Workers were not able to get the safe open but once the suspects got money from the register they told the workers to go into the back of the store and wait before calling the police.

The suspects are described as a black male with a towel wrapped around his face and a white female with a mask on.

Police did not release how much money the suspects got away with.