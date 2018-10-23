× Suspect Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man is being treated at a hospital in eastern Iowa after an officer opened fire on him early Tuesday morning.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says it all started with a routine traffic stop just after 1:00 a.m. Authorities say when the deputy approached the car, an altercation began with the driver and the deputy shot him, then the suspect drove away from the scene.

Deputies were able to catch up with the driver quickly and take the man into custody. Paramedics took him to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. His condition is unknown.

The name of the suspect and the deputy who opened fire aren’t being released yet.

No one else was hurt in the incident. The investigation has been turned over to Davenport Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.