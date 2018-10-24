× Arrest Made in High Speed Chase and Crash Involving Infant in Windsor Heights

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A 25-year old Des Moines man is facing a list of felony and traffic charges after allegedly stealing and crashing a car on Wednesday with a baby in the backseat.

Brandon Lee St Peter is charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident, Eluding and Child Endangerment as well as outstanding charges of Theft and Harassment.

St Peter was spotted speeding through Windsor Heights by officers just before 11:00am on Wednesday. A short pursuit followed by it came to a sudden end at the intersection of University Avenue and Merle Hay Road when the St Peter crashed into a traffic symbol pole. St Peter allegedly took off on foot from the scene but officers found him nearby.

A female passenger was treated and released at a local hospital. An infant was also in the car in a child seat during the chase and crash. The baby was uninjured and is now back with a parent who police say is “an associate of St Peter.”