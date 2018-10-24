DMACC Breaks Ground on Innovative New Criminal Justice Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Leaders at DMACC hope the newest addition to their Ankeny campus will be the scene of many hundreds of crime for years to come.

On Wednesday ground was broken for a new facility that will look like a typical split-level ranch home on campus. The 'home' will actually be a start of the art new criminal justice training facility. The facsimile family home will be used to stage mock crime scenes for criminal justice students to investigate. The entire first floor if equipped with camera and audio equipment to allow instructors to record and review student hands on work. The building will also have classroom space.

Jessica Cole, Chair of DMACC'S Criminal Justice Program, says the facility will be a big upgrade over the current facilities and will clear up some security concerns on campus.

"They're in hallways, they are outside in a variety of different places that brings a lot of interesting looks from people. We have to notify our security that this is fake blood, nobody's actually been injured," Cole says, "We definitely think this facility will bring a more realistic approach. That way they'll definitely be a little more experienced in what it's truly going to be like versus moving a classroom with tables around."

The facility isn't just a learning opportunity for the Criminal Justice program. Engineering students helped design the building and it will be constructed in large part by DMACC'S Building and Trades Programs. The main cost of the facility will be construction materials, according to the school