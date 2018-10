Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEEP RIVER, Iowa -- A Poweshiek County farmer's final harvest came in over the weekend days after his death.

Kenny Keller died unexpectedly last Thursday at the age of 78. Over the weekend a group of 20 friends and neighbors put their own harvests on hold and came together to bring in a final harvest for Keller. A celebration of life was held on Sunday night for Keller after the work was finished.

He was a father, grandfather and veteran.