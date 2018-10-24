Infant Uninjured in Stolen Car Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The driver responsible for crashing a stolen car with a baby inside, is in the Polk County Jail. Police in Windsor Heights arrested 25 - year - old Brandon St. Peter on Wednesday afternoon. He faces several charges including reckless driving, child endangerment, leaving the scene of injury accident and theft.

Investigators say St. Peter was trying to speed way from police in Windsor Heights Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his car in the intersection of Merle Hay Road and University Avenue in Des Moines. He slammed into a traffic light, knocking it off its post. The crash injured one of his passengers but she's expected to be okay but an infant in a car seat was not hurt.

"The fortunate thing is he didn’t strike or hit anyone else because with this intersection and traffic that could have easily happened," says Chief Chad McCluskey of the Windsor Heights Police Department.

Maria Calhoun witnessed the accident from across the street at St. Theresa's Catholic Church and rushed to help comfort the baby. She says she was in the right place at the right time.

"A baby that needs help or might be injured just kind of pulls at the heart-strings," she says. " Those kinds of things just kick in for and you take over and do you do what you need to do."

The Department of Human Services placed the baby into the care of the suspect's family member.