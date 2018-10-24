Local Group Remembers Fallen Iowa National Guardsman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- An Iowa National Guardsman who died last week in a swimming accident at Guantanamo Bay made a lasting impact on many in his short life.

Private First-Class Matthew Cox from Leon wasn't only serving his country in the Iowa National Guard, he was also a leader in the Des Moines Police Explorer Program.

The group is for youth ages 13 to 21 who want to learn about law enforcement.

Cox served as a lieutenant with the program and is remembered as someone with a positive attitude, a smile on his face, and a ready to work attitude.

“When I got the news he passed, I was sad, and just shocked I just couldn’t believe it, he had the highest integrity in the post," Explorer Jordan Figg said.

Cox's funeral will take place Friday morning at the First Baptist Church in Des Moines.