× Not Guilty Pleas for Suspects in Des Moines 2-Year-Old’s Death

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people charged in connection with the death of a Des Moines two-year-old have both pleaded not guilty.

Eighteen-year-old Denver Emery was in court Tuesday, where she entered a plea of not guilty. A hearing date was also set for November 7th to address her violation of a no contact order.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nicholas Rivera entered a written plea of not guilty last week.

The pair are charged with child endangerment resulting in death. Investigators say Emery’s two-year-old brother, Calvin Trullinger, was in the care of the couple on the morning of May 24th before he was taken to Mercy Medical Center. The boy died later that day.

Trullinger’s mother told Channel 13 at the time that he died from a lack of oxygen due to a seizure.

Police say the child suffered head trauma.

Emery and Rivera are both free on bond. Their trials have been scheduled for December 19th.