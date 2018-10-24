× Senator Joni Ernst Responds to ‘Acts of Violence’ Attempted Against Presidents Clinton and Obama, others

WASHINGTON, DC — Senator Joni Ernst is joining the chorus of politicians condemning the attempted bomb attacks on Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and others.

Packages containing ‘pipe-bomb like’ devices were intercepted before reaching either president by mail. Similar devices have also been sent to CNN’s New York offices, billionaire political donor George Soros, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz of California, CIA Director John Brennan, Congresswoman Maxine Waters of Texas and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo amongst others. Clinton, Obama, Wasserman-Schultz, Waters and Cuomo are all Democrats.

On Wednesday Senator Ernst released this statement:

“I strongly condemn acts of violence. There is no place in our society for attacks against elected officials, news organizations or citizens. I am thankful for the swift action of the Secret Service, Postal Service and first responders across the country, and stand ready to support law enforcement as we learn more about these acts of violence.”