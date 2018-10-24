× Warren County Auditor Seeking Election Volunteer Workers

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Warren County is expecting record-high voter turnout for the midterm election and still needs some help to keep up with all the people casting ballots.

There are 31 precincts, and Warren County needs 200 volunteer workers to staff them. The county auditor says they are still short about 30 workers and the election is just two weeks away. Republican workers are especially needed.

If the county does not have enough volunteers, the auditor says there will be long lines to cast a vote.

“The last couple of big elections it’s been really tough to get people, both spouses are usually working and don’t want to take off of work,” said Warren County Auditor Traci VanderLinden.

Each worker will make minimum wage for a 16-hour shift.

VanderLinden says they’re also expecting 10,000 absentee votes for Warren County.

Find out more about how you can volunteer here.