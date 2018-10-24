× Windsor Heights Chase Ends with Stolen Car Crashing Into Traffic Light Pole

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police are investigating a chase that ended in a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of University Avenue and Merle Hay Road.

Authorities tell us officers were chasing a stolen car when it crashed into a traffic light pole. Police say the driver of the car took off on foot after the crash. He has not been located and police are still working to identify him.

A woman inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Police say she is in custody and is facing charges.

A baby was also inside the car when it crashed. The child was not injured but police say DHS is now involved in the case.

Police have not released the names of the woman and baby.

Repairs to the traffic light are expected to continue into the evening and police are asking that drivers take another route if possible.