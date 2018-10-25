× $1 Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Unclaimed for 6 Months

CLIVE, Iowa– One Iowan is taking home a seven-digit prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

Someone purchased a $1 million winner at a Hy-Vee gas station in Davenport. The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Megaball.

The store is hopeful one of their repeat customers has the winning ticket.

The lottery is also looking for a past winner.

A $1 million jackpot is still unclaimed from a Powerball drawing back in April.

Wednesday, as the Powerball jackpot soars to $750 million, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket that was purchased at Casey’s in Nevada is unclaimed.

Once Mike Nootz from Boone caught word the prize was unclaimed, he went scrambling to find his ticket.

“I bought a ticket from here way back when I was picking the kids up, and I honestly thought it could be me,” Nootz said.

But it wasn’t, Nootz says he only plays the lotto when he`s feeling lucky, and only when the payouts in the hundreds of millions.

“When it gets high like that I like to play because it’s fun,” Nootz said.

He is not alone, according to the Iowa Lottery over the past five days just over 106,000 plays have won.

Anywhere from $2.00 to $1 million, and Iowans have spent $5.6 million on both Powerball, and the Mega Millions.

The Iowa Lottery says the state gets a quarter of that, some $1.4 million.

“The bulk of the Iowa Lottery goes into the general fund to help pay for education, law enforcement, and agriculture,” Iowa Lottery Spokeswoman Mary Neubauer said.

Now, if you have the unclaimed $1 million ticket you can turn it in to the Iowa Lottery, the winner has six more months to do so.

If the ticket goes unclaimed, that money will go towards another Iowa jackpot.