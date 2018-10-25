× Groups Upset Over Inaction by City Council on ‘Move DSM’ Plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local groups gathered Thursday morning to urge the approval of a plan they say will make Des Moines safer.

Leaders from AARP Iowa, the American Heart Association, and Des Moines Public Schools joined other supporters and advocates of the Move DSM plan for a news conference.

It was held at the corner of East University Avenue and East 30th Street, by the Iowa State fairgrounds. The groups say that’s one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

The people who spoke Thursday morning say the intersection is an example of why city streets and intersections need to be made safer.

“We need to fix intersections like this in Des Moines. This is totally unacceptable and so imagine if you were an 80-year-old person with disabilities trying to get from Burger King to the QuikTrip, you just can`t do it at this intersection. It is totally unsafe and there are a lot of intersections like this around Des Moines,” said Brad Anderson, State Director of AARP Iowa.

The groups are upset that attempts to implement the Move DSM plan have been stalled by the Des Moines City Council.