× High Speed Chase Winds Through Boone and Story Counties Over Stolen Truck

GILBERT, Iowa- A high-speed chase lasting well over an hour, and wound through Boone and Story Counties. The incident ended without injury, north of Gilbert on 150th Street.

Boone County Sheriff heard a police radio call about a stolen white pickup, out of Ames

“They gave the license plate, on my way home I happened to across the truck, it was heading into Boone,” said Ellsberry. “I radioed in, my Chief Deputy got behind it with some of the Boone officers, so the chase was on.”

The chase wound into and out of the City of Boone, before heading back east toward Ames. The chase went near Gilbert and wound north of Gilbert when Story County Deputies were able to help stop the vehicle.

“He went into the ditch actually once from a pit maneuver, drove back out and ended up giving up,” said Ellsberry. “He dropped a passenger off, she wanted out, he continued on, and this is where it ended.”

Charges against the driver are pending with Ames Police, where the truck was stolen from.