PRINCETON, New Jersey -- A new report on children's health shows Iowa children are among the most overweight in the nation.

The Robert Johnson Wood Foundation published "The State of Obesity 2017" on Thursday. The report shows 17.7% of Iowa children can be considered obese. The national average is 15.8%. Iowa is the 10th fattest state. Mississippi had the highest percentage of obese children at 26.1%. Utah had the fewest obese children.