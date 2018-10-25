× Natural Gas Leak Closes Part of Hubbell Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa – A natural gas leak on Des Moines’ east side has closed off a portion of Hubbell Avenue.

MidAmerican Energy says a contractor working for the city was replacing a gas line in the area of E. 37th and Hubbell when their crew hit a natural gas line around 10:00 a.m. MidAmerican is on the scene to make repairs and expects the fix to take about 3 ½ hours.

Hubbell from Euclid to E. Douglas is blocked off while the repairs are being made.

The QuikTrip there is also closed.

No customers are without gas and no injuries were reported.