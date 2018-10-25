× Salvation Army Provides Free Winter Coats

DES MOINES, Iowa — The colder weather is on the way and a metro organization spent Wednesday helping people get ready for it.

“We’re not going to ask you any questions, we’re not going to ask about your income, we’re just going to give you the coat based on the fact that we trust you,” said Timothy Miller with the Salvation Army.

That’s what the Salvation Army did Wednesday at all of its locations, gave away winter coats to anyone in need.

This is the second year for the coat giveaway and the Salvation Army was planning to hand out at least 300 of them.