Teen Father Charged with Baby's Murder to be Tried as Adult

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teen accused of killing his own daughter, will be tried as an adult.

Jayden Straight was 17-years-old when he allegedly killed his eight-month-old daughter, Raija Straight, in July. He turned 18 a few weeks later.

A judge ruled Wednesday he will be tried for first-degree murder as an adult.

Raija died on July 14th, a day after her father took the unresponsive baby to the hospital. A criminal complaint says the girl had multiple skull fractures, a ruptured spleen, several broken ribs, and massive retinal hemorrhaging.

Straight is also charged with child endangerment resulting in death. His trial is scheduled for February 11, 2019.