× Teen Injured in Oakridge Neighborhood Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital Wednesday night.

It happened in the Oakridge neighborhood, near 1401 Center Street, just before 7:00 p.m.

Police responded to a report of gunshots and a few minutes later Blank Hospital notified officers they were treating a gunshot victim.

The victim is a 17-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The injury was not life-threatening.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.