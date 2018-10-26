× 2019 USA Gymnastics Championships Coming to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than a thousand of the best gymnasts in the United States will coming to Des Moines next summer.

On Friday, ‘Catch Des Moines’ announced the 2019 USA Gymnastics Championships is coming to the Iowa Events Center. The five day event will take place from July 2nd-6th, 2019.

1,800 athletes including junior and senior competitors in gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling. The competition in Des Moines will determine some spots on US National Teams.

Tickets for the event are expected to go on sale soon.