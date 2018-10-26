× Brother of Two Men Murdered in Fort Dodge Speaks Out

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The brother of two men murdered in Fort Dodge on Monday is speaking out after the death of his family members.

Marion and Eldominic Rhodes were shot to death in an alley on Monday. Police records show that the brothers came upon two other men who were arguing over drugs. According to the police report another argument ensued and one of the men, 28 year-old Tanner King, pulled out a gun and shot the two brothers before attempting to shoot the third man.

“It’s a tough loss, it’s a big pill to swallow” said Jeremy Mack.

Mack is the younger brother of Marion and Eldominic. The three were part of a hip-hop group called ‘Six Gang’. Mack says music was their bond.

“I never thought of ever living without either one of them, let alone performing, or even talking about them in this way. That’s something I won’t wish on my worst enemy” said Mack.

The trio had a show scheduled for Saturday night. Now Mack says it’ll have to be a solo act.

“I can hear ‘em right now like ‘yeah you better do the show’, like if you don’t do the show he’s gonna be mad you know” said Mack.

Mack says his family will be in attendance, and the performance will be one to make his brothers proud.

“I think it’s going to be epic, I think it’s going to be one of the best performances ever, because if any tears fall it will be tears of joy. It’ll be like our own going home celebration for my brothers. I just want to remember them the way I remembered them. With a microphone in his hand” he said.

The youngest of five, Mack says his viewed his brothers as his two fathers and his two sisters were like his mothers.

“It’s kinda like you chase the wrong side of the tracks, they pulled me back” he said.

Mack says the reason he’s speaking out is so everyone can see what happened to his family and remind people to cherish theirs.

“I just want this to be a lesson to people like ‘Hey, embrace your loved ones because you do not know if they’re going to come back’. My brothers literally walked to the store, the same thing we all do, the same path we all take, and they did not come home” he said.

Mack says at his show Saturday in Williams, Iowa there will be a candlelight vigil and a lantern release for his brothers. Tanner King has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.