Final Outdoor Farmers’ Market of the Season

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a sure sign we’re heading into a new season. The Downtown Farmers’ Market will wrap up this weekend with its final outdoor market of the season.

Come Saturday morning, Court Avenue will be full of people dressed up in Halloween costumes. Some vendors will even be handing out Halloween candy for kids.

Saturday’s farmers’ market is a collection of farms, apple orchards and pumpkin patches from across the state. So, if you can’t get to a pumpkin patch this is the next best thing!

More than 300 farmers participated this season, so it is hard to narrow down the best vendors of the year. But the Farmers’ Market Director said one of the trendiest items this season was goat cheese which they will also feature on Saturday.

“All of our vendors are a little bit different so although we have three or four vendors who are making goat cheese, they all have their own recipes and it’s kind of a fun place to do some tasting and sampling,” Farmers’ Market Director Kelly Foss said.

This is the last weekend to donate to the Meals from the Market program. This year they collected 36,000 pounds of produce to donate to 13 local DMARC food pantries. Many times, customers will buy extra produce to donate and vendors will donate the leftover food that didn’t sell during the market.

“They’ve enjoyed donating so much that they’re harvesting more, they’re planting more because they know there is a good home for it, there’s a place where it can go. A lot of times if there isn’t a place for you to sell your produce maybe you won’t harvest it all or you won’t bring it all to the market,” Foss said.

If you can’t make it this weekend, don’t worry, the Winter Farmers’ Market is just around the corner and they are moving it indoors!

“We’ll have 130 vendors inside Capitol Square and it will be a huge variety of fall and winter produce, baked goods and meats and cheese. But also, we’ll have a dozen artists with some really unique gifts so it’s a fun place to get a start on your holiday shopping, get something special for yourself,” Foss said.

The Winter Farmers’ Market will be Friday and Saturday before Thanksgiving and Christmas inside Capitol Square from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M.