DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out early Friday morning to a fire at a restaurant on Des Moines’ southside.

It happened at the China Chef restaurant on SW 9th Street around 6:30 a.m.

Fire officials say it burned for about 20 minutes before crews arrived, but once on scene they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

It`s unknown how much damage was done to the restaurant.