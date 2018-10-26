Joe Biden Coming to Iowa Next Week to Campaign for Hubbell, Finkenauer

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks to students as part of the national It's On Us Week of Action at the Cox Pavilion at UNLV on April 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The It's On Us initiative was launched by the White House in 2014 to raise awareness about the importance of preventing sexual assaults on college campuses and supporting survivors of sexual assault.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Vice President Joe Biden is coming to eastern Iowa next week, one week before election day.
The former Vice President and Delaware Senator will hold a rally with Democratic candidate for governor Fred Hubbell and his running mate, State Senator Rita Hart as well as congressional candidate Abby Finkenauer.
The event will be held in Cedar Rapids but an exact location isn’t set. However the event will start at 6pm. Tickets to the event are available for free through the Finkenauer campaign.