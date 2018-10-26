× Joe Biden Coming to Iowa Next Week to Campaign for Hubbell, Finkenauer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Vice President Joe Biden is coming to eastern Iowa next week, one week before election day.

The former Vice President and Delaware Senator will hold a rally with Democratic candidate for governor Fred Hubbell and his running mate, State Senator Rita Hart as well as congressional candidate Abby Finkenauer.

The event will be held in Cedar Rapids but an exact location isn’t set. However the event will start at 6pm. Tickets to the event are available for free through the Finkenauer campaign.