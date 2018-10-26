× Residents Displaced by Apartment Fire Have One More Week to Get Their Stuff out

NEWTON, Iowa — 24 residents of an eastern Newton apartment complex that were displaced by fire Monday night, have until next Friday to get their belongings out of the building. The fire started on a balcony of a unit on the third floor of the Walnut Creek Apartments. The apartments are located on East 17th Street South, just across from Hy-Vee.

The blaze caused structural damage to the roof, walls, and floors. The fire also caused quite a bit of water and smoke damage. The building is considered unsafe and no one is allowed to live in it at this time. A second floor resident says the community has really helped out the residents that were displaced.

“You know, the community itself, Best Western, our Landlord Dave Anderson, Red Cross, everybody`s really pitching in and taking care of everybody who is affected by it,” said Patrick Evans-Winfield. “We’re getting all of our deposits back and they`re prorating the rest of the month, whatever we’re not living here for. So, they’ve done a good job of making sure we all get our stuff out, get our money back…”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.