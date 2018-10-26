× Ringgold County Sheriff Retires Following Internal Investigation

RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa– The Ringgold County Sheriff is retiring amidst controversy surrounding his behavior at work, a formal complaint, and an internal investigation.

Earlier this week, the Ringgold County Board of Supervisors, issued a statement which alerted the community of workplace environment issues at the Ringgold County Sheriff’s office.

“We received an alleged complaint, it wasn’t criminal I don’t know where that came from but whether it be poor atmosphere or work environment we initiated an investigation. We brought those people up who were involved in it, and this has been the result of it, Mike has decided to retire,” Paul Dykstra, Vice Chair Ringgold County Board of Supervisors said.

Sheriff Mike Sobotka backs that up.

“There was a complaint, it was addressed, and we are all moving forward,” Sobotka said.

Sobotka goes on to say, that complaint has nothing to do with his reason to retire,

Viewers contacted Channel 13 saying the complaint involved an inappropriate relationship between Sheriff Sobotka and a subordinate.

Neither Sobotka or the Ringgold County Board of Supervisors would comment on the claim.

“Those are simply allegations, the Board of Supervisors has gone as far as they can because he is an elected official, any further investigation will be initiated by the county attorney,” Paul Dykstra, Vice Chair Ringgold County Board of Supervisors said.

We reached out to the Ringgold County Attorney and he had no comment.

Sobotka was elected sheriff back in 2014 and he has been with the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department since 1998.

“You can’t open one door until you close another and, in this situation, I am closing the door on this chapter in my life, I am going to open another one and move forward,” Sobotka said.

Sobotka’s term as sheriff runs through 2019.

The board of supervisors is working to decide who will fill out the rest of his term once he steps down next month.

Chief Deputy Rob Haley is the most likely candidate to take over the job.