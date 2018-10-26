× Suspect Arrested in Murders of Fort Dodge Brothers

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An arrest has been made in the murders of two Fort Dodge brothers earlier this week.

Fort Dodge Police say 28-year-old Tanner King of Fort Dodge was arrested Thursday night in the deaths of 37-year-old Marion T. Rhodes and 34-year-old Eldominic T. Rhodes.

The brothers’ bodies were discovered early Monday morning in an alley behind 910 2nd Avenue North. Both had been shot.

King is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Investigators say he also fired a shot at a third victim, 28-year-old Cletio Clark. He was not injured but prosecutors have added a charge of attempted murder against King for the incident.

King is being held in the Webster County Jail and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Friday morning.

Police say the investigation is continuing despite the arrest, and are encouraging those with more information about the case to contact detectives or Crime Stoppers at (515) 573-1444 (STOP), online at www.wccrimestoppers.com or by texting “LEC” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).