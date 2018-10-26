Trans-Americans and Allies Rally At Iowa State House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- This afternoon supporters of transgender rights gathered in Des Moines to protest a proposed rule by the Trump Administration that would re-define a person's gender as only their birth gender.

“We are trying to bring awareness to the trans community and non-binary community because they are not heard," activist Kyla Paterson said.

Activists say the Trump Administration plans would impact 1.4 million Americans who identify as transgender.

We reached out to the governor's office to see where Governor Reynolds stands on the issue but our request for comment hasn't been returned.

In the meantime, members of the trans community say the move could affect some Trans-Americans permanently.

“That could have harmful consequences to folks later on, and kids as well we see an increase in depression and anxiety suicide and substance abuse later on," mental health therapist Tricia Yavitz said.

These changes are just proposed right now.

The Trump Administration hasn't said when a change could take place.