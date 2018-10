Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES - The Hawks rolled out their version of the "Philly Special" and used a huge game by wide receiver, Brody Brecht to storm out to a 14-0 lead.

Valley's Tre Fugate cut the lead in half before break, then Logan Krausman's pick-six tied the game at 14.

Brecht's fourth quarter touchdown pushed Ankeny back in front 21-17, but Fugate's second touchdown of the game lifts Valley over Ankeny, 24-21.

Valley's next game is at home against Dowling.