Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE - After a back and forth first quarter the 7th ranked Waukee Warriors wore down Urbandale 42-22.

QB Mitch Randall accounted for 4 TD's. Alex Linquist scored 2 TD's on the ground, Sam O'Dell caught 2 TD passes.

Waukee advances to face Cedar Falls next Saturday in the quarterfinals.