Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE COLLEGE, PA - The 18th ranked Hawkeyes jumped out ot a 12-0 lead at Penn State but they couldn't hold on. The Nittany Lions rallied for a 30-24 win.

Iowa QB Nate Stanley struggled just 18/49 passing with 2 interceptions. The Hawkeyes had the ball on the PSU 3 yard lime with under 4 minutes to play but an interception derailed any chance of a win.

Iowa falls to 6-2, the Hawkeyes are on the road next week at Purdue.