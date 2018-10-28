× $687.8 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased at Dallas County Gas Station

REDFIELD, Iowa — The chances of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million yet two people managed to match the winning ticket numbers Saturday. One of the winning tickets was purchased in the rural Dallas County town of Redfield. The ticket holder has yet to come forward and everyone is freaking out about it, in a good way.

Here’s why. It’s been six years since an Iowan won the jackpot. This prize, is the largest in state history and tops out as the third largest nationwide.

“Personally, I got two hours of sleep last night because you know you’re just trying to roll with the information and keep things going,” says Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer. “It’s a little overwhelming but it’s fun. This doesn’t happen very often.”

The jackpot totals $687.8 million but will be split between the Iowan and New Yorker who had all the tickets matching numbers. Each player will take home about $344 million. The winning Powerball ticket numbers were : 8, 12, 13, 19, 27, with a Powerball of 4.

The Iowa ticket was purchased at the Casey’s General Store in Redfield and is sure to become the most popular place in town.

“This store will now become known as the lucky store,” Neubauer laughs. Customer Amanda Garrett says, ” It’s just crazy. You come here to get gas then the next thing you hear is that someone won here.”

That someone has yet to come forward to claim the prize. They have a year to do so before the prize expires. State lottery officials are urging players to double check their tickets meanwhile Neubauer says the winning ticket holder should take their time before coming forward.

“This is a life changing amount of money. We want whoever this is to consult a lawyer and a financial planner to make the plans they need to make before they come in. This is not something that you want to do on the fly.”

The prize isn’t the only unclaimed jackpot in the state. Two people have yet to come forward after winning a million dollar prize. One ticket was sold last Tuesday in Davenport, the other nearly six months ago in Nevada.

Jackpot prices must be claimed at the Iowa Lottery Headquarters in Clive.