× Insiders 10/28/2018: State Auditor Claims Opponent Not Qualified, Speaker Ryan Supports Rep. Young, Kamala Harris Campaigns in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa–State Auditor Mary Mosiman, a Republican, doesn’t believe that her Democratic opponent Rob Sand, a former assistant attorney general, is qualified to hold her position. Mosiman is a certified public accountant. Sand is not and says the position doesn’t require that.

Mosiman is the state's first female auditor. She talks about the surge in female candidates for public office and the increased focus on equal treatment for women in the workplace.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, campaigned in Iowa on behalf of Third District Congressman David Young, a Van Meter Republican. Ryan is the third high-profile party leader to come to Iowa and campaign for Young for his re-election efforts.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, made her Iowa debut as a potential 2020 presidential candidate (she did campaign in Iowa a decade ago on behalf of Barack Obama). She explained her take on what she calls the "inflection moment" the country is now experiencing.

Mosiman takes the Insiders Quick 6.