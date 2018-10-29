× Democrats Hope Wave Sweeps Through Iowa’s Third District

DES MOINES, Iowa–A few dozen volunteers showed up for a mid-afternoon gathering at Cindy Axne’s office in Des Moines Monday. Axne, a West Des Moines businesswoman, is the Democrats’ nominee in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. If Democrats hope to reclaim the majority in the U.S. House, they likely need to win a seat like this one.

"We need to make sure we're doing everything we can using every minute we have available," Axne told the supporters gathered around her.

The group then took off for an afternoon of door-knocking and phone calling. Democrats need to flip 23 seats in the U.S. House to regain the majority. They hope that voter registration changes reflect momentum in the Third District. For the first time this decade, Registered Democrats outnumber Registered Republicans.

U.S. Representative David Young, a Van Meter Republican, seeks his third term in the Third District. He routinely travels to all of the district's 16 counties every month and has been praising the Republican-led tax cuts that he said have helped families in the district. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan have all recently campaigned in the district on Young's behalf.