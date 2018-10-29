× Des Moines Elementary School Celebrating 100th Birthday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Windsor Elementary is celebrating a milestone birthday including its current students.

The Des Moines elementary school is turning 100. The two-room brick school opened back in 1918 and had 22 students in primary grades.

For its centennial birthday the school wanted to do something special and include all of its current students.

Windsor Elementary Art Teacher Kathleen Warren said the community decided a mural designed by its students was one way to get everyone involved.

“Here is all of these people that still live around the neighborhood that grew up here and just being a part of the community. We think it is really great place. We are going to finish up with some hand prints of everybody that worked on it too,” Warren said.

Fourth and fifth grade students came up with a theme of using the four L’s located on the mural. It reads live, laugh, love and learn.

Every student in the school spent some time during the school day painting the mural.

Warren said one request was to have a school house to represent all the years school has been in session on the property.

The school fundraised to stock art supplies specifically for the mural.

Warren said the mural is just one art project that the community will do for its 100th birthday.

“We are going to do another one later during our open house where we can do a weaving, and weave past, present and future Windsor students together so that they are going to do a big weaving and hang up in the hallway,” Warren said.

You can find the mural located in the school’s parking lot.

The school is officially celebrating its 100th birthday on the 100th day of school later in February.