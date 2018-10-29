Fall Color Season Ends at Nine Eagles State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS CITY, Iowa- Fall color has peaked even in Iowa’s southern tier of counties. At Nine Eagles State Park the colors were subdued, with a few oak and maples showing some bright color in the sunlight.

“We thought about going to Northeastern Iowa, and I talked to my brother who lives in the Waterloo area, and said the wind’s kind of knocked them down, so he suggested I might want to try southern Iowa,” said Carl Bessman, of Ames. “Oh this is a really nice park, it's a smaller park and kind of quiet.”

The Park Manager, Dan Lathum, is in his first season working for the DNR here.

“Love the maple trees, they were bright red,” said Lathum. “We’re definitely towards the tail end of that, it’s kind of been rough year with the weather and rain.”

Nine Eagles is located off I-35 at the Leon exit. It is around a 40 minute drive south of Osceola. Due to it’s rural location, the park is usually not very busy, according to Lathum.

“The park is it said to have some oak trees, which are close to 300 years old,” said Lathum. “Two different equestrian trails, over 6 miles and a hiking trail going around the lake there’s a few that go into the campground.”