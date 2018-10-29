× Guilty Plea in Deadly Gang-Related Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man will serve up to 30 years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting last year.

Nineteen-year-old Jahmar Mustin pleaded guilty on Friday to criminal gang participation, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of 23-year-old Choice Ellison.

Mustin, a member of the Heavy Hitters street gang, was riding in the same car as Elliston on May 9th of 2017. Authorities say Mustin became involved in a shootout with another vehicle of rival members of the C-Block gang.

Mustin shot Elliston in the head during the battle, killing him.