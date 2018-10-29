Iowans Gather to Remember Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hundreds of people of all faiths and walks of life overflowed Tifereth Israel Synagogue on Monday to remember the 11 who lost their lives in a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Penn.

“Even as I kept leading junior congregation last Saturday morning, after the news about the Tree of Life Congregation began to break, I have been afraid. I’ve been afraid of the hate that I’ve heard about Jews and about Israel.” a rabbi said during the vigil.

Connie Ryan with Interfaith alliance said the vigil is also a symbol of hope.

"If we all know how to die together, we have to figure out a way to live together. The murderer screamed out, ‘All jews must die.’ And I scream out with every voice here and all the millions and millions of voices throughout the world, ‘The nation of Israel will live on,” another rabbi stated.

Those in attendance say it is important to remember to listen to each other, so that we all might understand each other better.

“We come together. There is still hope. There is still belief that this country is fully capable of being what it was established to be: a place where we can all worship and think and believe,” Episcopalian Thomas Phillips said.

He said just as we all embrace the first amendment of free speech, it’s important to also be silent and listen.

“We have to listen to each other,” Phillips said.

The vigil was filled with lots of song and prayer.

At the end, all the faith leaders whether they were speakers or in the crowd came up to the front of the temple to sing, “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”